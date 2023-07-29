 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
108. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT
Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Second annual Lee Williams Fest held in Tupelo

  • 0
People enjoying Lee Williams Fest

People enjoying the concert at Lee Williams Fest in Tupelo. Photo Date: July 29, 2023

 By: Sami Roebuck

TUPELO, Miss. - A quartet legend's family celebrated his legacy. The second annual Lee Williams Fest is being held at the Tupelo Furniture Market.

The community came out to honor Williams and the mark he left on the area. He was born and raised in Tupelo. Williams is most famous for his gospel singing in The Spiritual QC's.

They kicked off the celebration with a gala on his birthday, July 28th. It was followed by the festival Saturday-Sunday, including singing, food, and fun.

All the proceeds will go towards the Lee William's Fest Organization.

His family is proud to celebrate with the community that loved him.

“It really means that I get a chance to continue my dad’s legacy and have the opportunity to make him proud,” William’s son Carilus said. “To let him see that I'm doing what I can to keep his legacy going.”

“It means everything. Our family is known for celebrating life and even when our loved ones pass away,” niece Katina Davis said. “Especially someone like Uncle Lee, who's a legend. So, it is special because whether life or whether dead we still want to honor him. We still want to pay homage and we still want the world to know that the late great Lee Williams legacy still lives.”

Tags

Recommended for you