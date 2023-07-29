Second annual Lee Williams Fest held in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. - A quartet legend's family celebrated his legacy. The second annual Lee Williams Fest is being held at the Tupelo Furniture Market.
The community came out to honor Williams and the mark he left on the area. He was born and raised in Tupelo. Williams is most famous for his gospel singing in The Spiritual QC's.
They kicked off the celebration with a gala on his birthday, July 28th. It was followed by the festival Saturday-Sunday, including singing, food, and fun.
All the proceeds will go towards the Lee William's Fest Organization.
His family is proud to celebrate with the community that loved him.
“It really means that I get a chance to continue my dad’s legacy and have the opportunity to make him proud,” William’s son Carilus said. “To let him see that I'm doing what I can to keep his legacy going.”
“It means everything. Our family is known for celebrating life and even when our loved ones pass away,” niece Katina Davis said. “Especially someone like Uncle Lee, who's a legend. So, it is special because whether life or whether dead we still want to honor him. We still want to pay homage and we still want the world to know that the late great Lee Williams legacy still lives.”