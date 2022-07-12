SEC announces attendees for Football Media Days

ATLANTA (WTVA) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced which players will attend the 2022 SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin will bring senior offensive lineman Nick Broeker, junior defensive end Cedric Johnson and senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.
Mississippi State and head coach Mike Leach will bring graduate senior defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, graduate senior linebacker Nathaniel Watson and graduate senior wide receiver Austin Williams.
Alabama and head coach Nick Saban will bring junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr., senior defensive back Jordan Battle and junior quarterback Bryce Young.
Open this link to see the full list of attendees.
The event is scheduled for July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.
During the four-day period, members of the media will interview head coaches and players about the upcoming college football season.
Open this link to view the 2022 SEC Football Media Days Schedule.