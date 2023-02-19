Seat belt violation turns into high-speed chase in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA)- A routine traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase in Brooksville.
Brooksville Police said Vilanta Brewer was stopped for a seat belt violation.
They say when they asked Brewer to step out of the vehicle, he slammed the door and drove off.
This then led to a high-speed chase around the town until Brewer was trapped by a median and ran out of his vehicle and into the woods in a Lowndes County area.
Brewer was caught and arrested.
Now, he is facing multiple charges including Felony Fleeing, Disregard for Traffic Device, No Seat Belt, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Comply.