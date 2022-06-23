Search underway for missing Alcorn County man

JACINTO, Miss. (WTVA) - Search is underway for a missing Alcorn County man.
Crews are searching for Wade Davis, 78, in the area of County Road 372 in the Jacinto community.
Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said Davis disappeared Wednesday morning at approximately 9:00 while out walking his dog, which he is known to do almost daily.
The sheriff said Davis is also in the early stages of dementia.
Law enforcement set up a command center at the elderly man’s home.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office at 662-286-5521.