Search suspended for Miss. man, three others after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico

BILOXI, Miss. (WTVA) — The Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for a man from Mississippi and three others on a helicopter that went down in the Gulf of Mexico.
Someone called the Coast Guard around 8:40 a.m. to report the helicopter was leaving an oil platform 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, when the crash happened.
Crews in a helicopter and a boat searched approximately 180 square miles for eight hours before stopping.
WLOX-TV in Biloxi identified one of the four people on the helicopter as David Scarborough, 36, an oil rig worker from Lizana, Mississippi.