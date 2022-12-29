 Skip to main content
Search suspended for Miss. man, three others after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico

  • Updated
Debris from helicopter crash 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Dec. 29, 2022

Debris from helicopter crash 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Dec. 29, 2022. The Coast Guard suspended its search for four passengers aboard a downed helicopter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

BILOXI, Miss. (WTVA) — The Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for a man from Mississippi and three others on a helicopter that went down in the Gulf of Mexico.

Someone called the Coast Guard around 8:40 a.m. to report the helicopter was leaving an oil platform 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, when the crash happened.

Crews in a helicopter and a boat searched approximately 180 square miles for eight hours before stopping.

WLOX-TV in Biloxi identified one of the four people on the helicopter as David Scarborough, 36, an oil rig worker from Lizana, Mississippi.

