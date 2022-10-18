 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight Tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Search for new Columbus police chief is down to three candidates

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbus Police Department logo

Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 25, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are now vying to become the next chief of police in Columbus.

The committee tasked with finding a new police chief narrowed down the number of candidates to three.

Columbus Human Resources Director Patricia Mitchell could not reveal their identities, however.

The City Council will further discuss the matter on Tuesday night, Oct. 18.

The candidate chosen will replace Fred Shelton who retired in August.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

