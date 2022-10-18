Search for new Columbus police chief is down to three candidates

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri, and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight Tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&