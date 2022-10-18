Search for new Columbus police chief is down to three candidates

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are now vying to become the next chief of police in Columbus.
The committee tasked with finding a new police chief narrowed down the number of candidates to three.
Columbus Human Resources Director Patricia Mitchell could not reveal their identities, however.
The City Council will further discuss the matter on Tuesday night, Oct. 18.
The candidate chosen will replace Fred Shelton who retired in August.
