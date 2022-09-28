Search for new Columbus police chief continues as city whittles down applicants

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Seventy people have applied to become the new chief of police in Columbus.

City Human Resources Director Pam Mitchell said the search committee met on Tuesday.

She said 35 applicants are being considered because they have managerial experience.

Mitchell said some Columbus Police officers applied for the job, as well as law enforcement officers from Mississippi and far away as New York and California.

The search committee is scheduled to meet again on Oct. 4 as members hope to whittle down the number of candidates to 10.

The city is working to fill the position following the retirement of Fred Shelton in mid-August.