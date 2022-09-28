 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...

.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel
moisture values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag
conditions mainly over North Mississippi this afternoon..

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE
FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST TENNESSEE AND
EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...BETWEEN 14 AND 18 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...BETWEEN 20 AND 25 PERCENT.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...LESS THAN 6 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Search for new Columbus police chief continues as city whittles down applicants

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbus Police Department logo

Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 25, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Seventy people have applied to become the new chief of police in Columbus.

City Human Resources Director Pam Mitchell said the search committee met on Tuesday.

She said 35 applicants are being considered because they have managerial experience.

Mitchell said some Columbus Police officers applied for the job, as well as law enforcement officers from Mississippi and far away as New York and California.

The search committee is scheduled to meet again on Oct. 4 as members hope to whittle down the number of candidates to 10.

The city is working to fill the position following the retirement of Fred Shelton in mid-August.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

