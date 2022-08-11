Search for Amory killer continues one year later

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of Judy Baxter in Amory.

The 77-year-old was murdered at her home on 12th Avenue.

An arrest has not been made.

Her death continues to shake the community.

Baxter’s son said his mother was well known in the community and loved her town.

He doesn’t know why someone would kill her.

"She spent her time taking care of four great grandchildren,” Keith Baxter said. “She volunteered for everything she could do in the city or with her church and never heard her say a bad word to anybody in 77 years.”

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have provided help with the investigation.

Bowen said the public’s help is needed as the investigation continues.

"We're just trying to shake people's memory and think about — was there anything that they didn't report that they thought was a little suspicious but didn't bother saying anything about it because they thought it wasn't important," Bowen said.

Keith Baxter hopes someone will come forward with information.

"You've got to search your heart and know that this person is out there," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109 or submit anonymous tips using the P3 mobile app.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction. The Baxter family is offering the same amount.