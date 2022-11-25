Clay County suspect captured in Alabama

Update 2:36 p.m.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Finley Friday afternoon.

The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room.

Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Clay County investigators are traveling to Pickens County to question Finley

Original article below

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Clay County and Alabama continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the death of an 85-year-old.

Larry Finley, 39, is wanted in the shooting death of Kenneth O’Brian who was found dead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23 along Joe Myers Road in Clay County.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Finley is also wanted on an unrelated charge.

The sheriff said his office is working with law enforcement in Pickens County, Reform and Gordo, all in Alabama, to locate Finley who has family living in all three locations.

Scott said Finely was renting from O’Brian.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.