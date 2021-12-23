Search continues for men sought in Lee County homicide investigation

PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - More information has been released about a shooting Wednesday in Lee County.

The incident happened at a home on County Road 746 in Plantersville.

According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Department news release, deputies found a man dead inside the home. He had been shot several times.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the individual as Justin Mayfield, 39. He lived there.

Per the news release, officers seized weapons, large amounts of marijuana and large amounts of cash.

In a video recording posted shortly after the incident, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies were looking to locate two men whom they believe were involved in the shooting.

The sheriff said one of the men is white and the other is of mixed race. They are described as being in their 20s.

They are believed to be driving in a white Dodge Charger. The car may feature a flashing light on its dash.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.