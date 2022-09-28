 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...

.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.

* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect in Macon

  • Updated
  • 0
Drive-by shooting in Macon on Aug. 20

Macon Police said a white Honda car was involved in an Aug. 30, 2022, drive-by shooting near Landrum Street.

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police is searching for a drive-by shooter who injured one person.

The shooting was caught on one of the city's new surveillance cameras.

Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the shooter has been identified as Jonathan Turner who was inside a white Honda car.

Beck said Turner fired the shot when he traveled down Landrum Street around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 30.

He said the bullet struck the victim in the foot; the victim is expected to be OK.

Beck claims Turner told police he would turn himself in but has yet to do so.

