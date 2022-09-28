Search continues for drive-by shooting suspect in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police is searching for a drive-by shooter who injured one person.
The shooting was caught on one of the city's new surveillance cameras.
Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the shooter has been identified as Jonathan Turner who was inside a white Honda car.
Beck said Turner fired the shot when he traveled down Landrum Street around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 30.
He said the bullet struck the victim in the foot; the victim is expected to be OK.
Beck claims Turner told police he would turn himself in but has yet to do so.