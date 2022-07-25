 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Scorching temperatures require better hydration for athletes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - With fall football right around the corner, the record-breaking heat is something high school football coaches have to keep in mind.

This summer’s temperatures are running about 4% hotter than normal.

Players and coaches must stay hydrated.

“Take care of your guys and make sure you keep an eye on them,” North Pontotoc head football coach Andy Crotwell said. “Talk to them about the signs of dehydration and the way things can progress from there. It’s definitely a concern and it’s going to be a concern as you get pads and helmets on.”

Hydration is crucial, but so is being aware of your time outdoors.

“You’ve got to really be vigilant on your practice times,” East Union head coach Brandon Cherry said. “You can’t have a two-and-a-half to three-hour long practice standing around in the heat. There has to be a purpose. You have to make sure that water is there. It really lays on us to make sure we are time efficient in everything that we do.”

Open this link to view symptoms of dehydration and more tips.

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

