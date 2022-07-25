Scorching temperatures require better hydration for athletes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - With fall football right around the corner, the record-breaking heat is something high school football coaches have to keep in mind.
This summer’s temperatures are running about 4% hotter than normal.
Players and coaches must stay hydrated.
“Take care of your guys and make sure you keep an eye on them,” North Pontotoc head football coach Andy Crotwell said. “Talk to them about the signs of dehydration and the way things can progress from there. It’s definitely a concern and it’s going to be a concern as you get pads and helmets on.”
Hydration is crucial, but so is being aware of your time outdoors.
“You’ve got to really be vigilant on your practice times,” East Union head coach Brandon Cherry said. “You can’t have a two-and-a-half to three-hour long practice standing around in the heat. There has to be a purpose. You have to make sure that water is there. It really lays on us to make sure we are time efficient in everything that we do.”
Open this link to view symptoms of dehydration and more tips.