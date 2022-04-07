Scooter sales increase as gas prices continue to climb

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local motorcycle dealership said sales have gone up just as fast as gas prices.
"The week gas hit right at $4 a gallon we sold eight or nine motorcycles and scooters that week," Honda of Tupelo manager Connor Holiman said.
That was the busiest week the store had since the start of the pandemic.
Holiman said some motorcycles can hold about two gallons and can fill up for about eight dollars.
"Trucks get 15 miles a gallon. You go from something like that to an 80-mile-per-gallon motorcycle and you're making the same trip every day. You're going cut your gas prices into a fourth."
Mopeds can hold about a gallon of gas which can equate to about 120 miles on the road.
"Compare to your average car getting 20 to 26-ish; a lot of people who commute from work and have experience riding will 100 percent justify from buying a bike and riding."
The manager said a motorcycle endorsement is not needed to operate a small 50cc scooter.
They do need a standard driver’s license, a helmet and insurance.
Anything bigger than that, you will need a motorcycle endorsement.