School Spotlight: Southside Elementary in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — School is already back in session in West Point.
WTVA reporter Avery Hilliard spoke with Southside Elementary administrators about their goals, tips and more for the new school year.
Watch her interviews in the video above.
This is part three of WTVA’s new segment: School Spotlight. From July 31 to Aug. 18, Hilliard will spotlight several schools in northeast Mississippi.
School Spotlight Schedule
- Amory - July 31
- Winona - Aug. 2
- West Point - Aug. 4
- Houston - Aug. 7
- Aberdeen - Aug. 9
- Grenada - Aug. 11
- Columbus - Aug. 14
- Starkville - Aug. 16
- Tupelo - Aug. 18