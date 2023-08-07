School Spotlight: Houston High School excited for students return

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Houston and Chickasaw County students are back in school.
WTVA 9 News reporter Avery Hilliard spoke with administrators about the new school year. Watch her interviews in the video above.
This is part four of WTVA’s new segment: School Spotlight. From July 31 to Aug. 18, Hilliard will spotlight several schools in northeast Mississippi.
School Spotlight Schedule
Amory - July 31
Winona - Aug. 2
West Point - Aug. 4
Houston - Aug. 7
Aberdeen - Aug. 9
Grenada - Aug. 11
Columbus - Aug. 14
Starkville - Aug. 16
Tupelo - Aug. 18