 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

School Spotlight: Houston High School excited for students return

  • Updated
  • 0
Houston High School

Houston High School in Houston, MS. Photo Date: Aug. 7, 2023.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Houston and Chickasaw County students are back in school.

WTVA 9 News reporter Avery Hilliard spoke with administrators about the new school year. Watch her interviews in the video above.

This is part four of WTVA’s new segment: School Spotlight. From July 31 to Aug. 18, Hilliard will spotlight several schools in northeast Mississippi.

School Spotlight Schedule

Amory - July 31

Winona - Aug. 2

West Point - Aug. 4

Houston - Aug. 7

Aberdeen - Aug. 9

Grenada - Aug. 11

Columbus - Aug. 14

Starkville - Aug. 16

Tupelo - Aug. 18

Tags

Recommended for you