School Spotlight: Aberdeen students returned to school on Monday

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — Aberdeen students returned to classes on Monday, Aug. 7.
WTVA reporter Avery Hilliard spoke with administrators at Aberdeen Elementary School about their goals and challenges for the year ahead.
This is part five of WTVA’s new segment: School Spotlight. From July 31 to Aug. 18, Hilliard will spotlight several schools in northeast Mississippi.
School Spotlight Schedule
- Amory - July 31
- Winona - Aug. 2
- West Point - Aug. 4
- Houston - Aug. 7
- Aberdeen - Aug. 9
- Grenada - Aug. 11
- Columbus - Aug. 14
- Starkville - Aug. 16
- Tupelo - Aug. 18