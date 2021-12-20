School leaders address concerns of violence in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - School leaders and parents of the Columbus Municipal School District met tonight to see how they can reduce the issues of violence in the city.
Parents addressed the school board a few weeks ago about the increase in violence and they are searching for answers to help.
The district said over 70 students have been impacted by gun violence or are incarcerated because of violence.
The school district added a few adjustments to their response to violence in the community including restorative justice training, hiring off duty officers for the schools and adding a crime prevention task force.
They are also working on community counseling services and forming support groups for those who have lost a loved one to violence.