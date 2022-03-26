Scholarship fundraiser in honor of Robben Wilson, one of the triple homicide victims

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Family and friends of Robben Wilson will gather at the Tupelo Police Athletic League, April 3rd to celebrate his birthday.
Wilson was one of the three Tupelo natives who were gunned down July 25, 2021.
"Robben was very kind. Very kind and very manurable. He was just a fun person to be around," Mr. Wilson said.
With his birthday approaching his family has decided to host a fundraiser to launch a scholarship in his memory.
The scholarship will go to a deserving senior and someone who loves to give back to the community.
"Someone who has an interest and love for their community. Someone who has expressed they want to give back and also help in the spirit Robben would have," Mrs. Wilson said.
Wilson was a Shannon High School graduate who loved the game of basketball.
The fundraiser is a 3v3 basketball tournament.
Registration is $50.
The age groups start at 6th grade and goes up to 18 and older.
If you are interested in donating to the fundraiser, you can mail it to CREATE Foundation.
ATTN: Robben Wilson Scholarship
P.O. BOX 1053 Tupelo, MS 38802