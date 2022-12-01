 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schedule: State football championships begin Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi High School Activities Association, MHSAA

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - State high school football championships take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 on the campus of Southern Miss.

Friday

11 a.m. - 3A game: Raleigh vs. Noxubee County

3 p.m. - 1A game: Bay Springs vs. McEvans

7 p.m. - 5A game: Picayune vs. West Point

Saturday

11 a.m. - 4A game: Mendenhall vs. Louisville

3 p.m. - 2A game: Scott Central vs. Charleston

7 p.m. - 6A game: Brandon vs. Starkville

Open this link to view TV and radio information.

WTVA will have scores and highlights from the Noxubee County, West Point, Louisville and Starkville games.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you