Schedule: State football championships begin Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - State high school football championships take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 on the campus of Southern Miss.
Friday
11 a.m. - 3A game: Raleigh vs. Noxubee County
3 p.m. - 1A game: Bay Springs vs. McEvans
7 p.m. - 5A game: Picayune vs. West Point
Saturday
11 a.m. - 4A game: Mendenhall vs. Louisville
3 p.m. - 2A game: Scott Central vs. Charleston
7 p.m. - 6A game: Brandon vs. Starkville
Open this link to view TV and radio information.
WTVA will have scores and highlights from the Noxubee County, West Point, Louisville and Starkville games.