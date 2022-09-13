Savannah Water to remain under boil water alert for unknown amount of time

MANTEE, Miss. (WTVA) - Savannah Water customers can expect to remain under a boil water alert for an unknown amount of time.
Board President Deborah Martin shared the following statement on her Facebook page on Monday, Sept. 12.
"We are still under a boil water notice until further notice. I will update again this week and hopefully fingers crossed we will get to lift the notice by the end of the week. No promises just ready for it to be lifted like all of our customers.
Our Board members are sending a shout out to the guys Chad Bishop, Avery Moore, Scott Cooper, Kenneth Cooper and Park and Park out of Houston for working diligently to get this problem resolved at Well 2. We are still looking at possibility 2-3 weeks out to get the new parts needed and the Well back pumping as it should.
Again, thank you for your patience and kind comments."
The water association announced the boil water alert on Sept. 4. The alert was issued after a pump failed.
Open this link to view a list of precautions to take while under a boil water alert.