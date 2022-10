TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral for Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

It begins at 5 p.m. at the Orchard Church in Tupelo.

The 18-year-old was a freshman at MSU at the time of his death on Oct. 19.

His body was found at a church in Starkville.

The cause of death has not been announced.

Open this link to read his obituary.