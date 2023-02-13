Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary seeking volunteers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is an important group with a heartfelt mission.
They are the volunteers who help make every Salvation Army event happen.
They are seeking volunteers for their Empty Bowls event which is set for March 1 at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building No. 5.
Members said the foundation receives many donations every week, but what they are really in need of is man-power.
"Our auxiliary numbers are down a little bit because a lot of our members have gotten older with Covid and haven't been able to get out and volunteer,” Lisa Murphree said. “We need people before the event, the day before the event at the Tupelo Furniture Market to help us set up."
For more information on how you can volunteer, call this number 662-213-7596.