Salvation Army Tupelo sends Emergency Response Team to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Captain Heather Dolby and trained emergency response volunteers with the Salvation Army Tupelo traveled to the state's capital to hand out water to those in need.
The team drove their emergency response vehicle to Jackson. It is packed with cases of water to deliver throughout neighborhoods and to those who may not be able to drive themselves to a water distribution site.
Dolby said this is a unique situation because folks have been dealing with this water crisis for awhile instead of for a short time after a natural disaster.
She also said that she has noticed that Jackson resident's are not only in need of water, but they are in need of awareness to what is happening in the state's capital.
“Folks are really at their wits end. They’re desperate for water. They’re desperate for help but they’re also desperate to know that people care," Dolby said. "As a lady said earlier today when I passed her a case of water for her and her four kids, Mississippians care about each other and I believe that’s true.”
Dolby said she is grateful for the support the Salvation Army has received from folks in North Mississippi so that they can help during the water crisis.
If you would like to donate, you can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or 1-800-725-2769.