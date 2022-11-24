 Skip to main content
Salvation Army Tupelo feeds thousands for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner at Salvation Army in Tupelo

Thanksgiving dinner at Salvation Army in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 24, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - For most, Thanksgiving is spent with loved ones around the dinner table.

For others, it means helping those less fortunate in our community.

The preparations started over two weeks ago to make sure everything was ready for this year's Thanksgiving Dinner at the Salvation Army.

Over 300 volunteers checked in Thursday morning to help serve hundreds and hundreds of hot meals

Salvation Army Capt. Rob Dolby says a dinner of this magnitude couldn't be done without the support from volunteers.

In all Salvation Army Tupelo provided over 3,000 meals.

