Salvation Army in Tupelo is helping the homeless beat the heat

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Excessive heat warnings in Tupelo and across the area have hit those without homes the hardest. But today the Tupelo Salvation Army's Homeless Task Force had a meeting today to discuss their solutions.
That starts by starting to allow non-residents to stay in their Red Shield Lodge during the daytime when it's usually closed. That way people visiting the center can find a place to cool off while the center worked on fixing the plumbing in their gym.
The gym is now open as of noon Thursday, and is another place with air conditioning as well as a hydration station serving cold water for the homeless.
Co-captain Leanna Marion says that if the Salvation Army is not a convenient place to get cold air and hydration, public places like libraries and stores are a great option.
"It's a public place. There's restrooms. It's cool," says captain Marion. "As long as they're acting appropriately and behaving themselves, then that is an opportunity for them."