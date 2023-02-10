Salvation Army Empty Bowls luncheon is back

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army is getting ready for one of its largest fundraising events of the year.
The Empty Bowls event is set for March 1 at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building No. 5.
The money from this event is used to support feeding the homeless and others in need who are served through the Salvation Army.
The purchase of a bowl comes with unlimited soup, bread, tea and there will also be a silent auction.
Last year, Empty Bowls raised more than $25,000.
Tickets are available. To make your reservation, call 662-213-7596.