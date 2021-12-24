Salvation Army continues deliveries for Angel Tree program

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Christmas is tomorrow and the local Salvation Army continues to make sure some area children have a special gift under their Christmas tree.
The army distributed Angel Tree gifts last week to families, but this week they are still busy with deliveries.
"We're been doing our best to serve those people that maybe make in September and October, when we registered for Angel Tree, they didn't think they were going to need the help," said Salvation Army Captain Heather Dolby.
Dolby said during that time, people may have lost jobs and realized they needed extra help. She said they are honored to be able to lend that helping hand to those extra families.
"We really want folks to know that its important that the Angel Tree program is a children's program and that means all that we do is for the kids."
The army still has an overflow of toys in the building. Dolby said they are packaging the extra toys and will save them for children when families check into their Red Shield Lodge.