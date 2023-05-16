Saltillo softball vying for state title

SALTILLO, Miss (WTVA) - The Saltillo tigers softball team advanced to the 5A state championship overnight. This comes after defeating Neshoba Central who were the nine-time defending state champions.
Saltillo will now take on George County. The tigers will be head to Hattiesburg on Wednesday to compete in the best of three series.
Ever since the girls punched their ticket to the state championship emotions have been all over.
Head coach of the tigers gives his reaction after winning last night's game.
"It's a little overwhelming this morning. Uh it's a great feeling. I wish we had more kids here that we could come out and talk about because it is about them but um it's a blessing. It really is um and we're just so happy to represent our school, our community, and uh the people it's been a lot in this program in the last 20 years you know so it's just a special feeling this morning," says head Coach Lee Buse
Buse just continues to say this is a blessing. He knows this is big for Saltillo and being able to represent the city means a lot.