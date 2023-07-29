 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
108. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT
Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Saltillo Police hosts 7th annual Kids and Cops

A local police department is working to create positive relationships with the community. Saltillo Police held its seventh annual Kids and Cops event Saturday.

SALTILLO, Miss. - A local police department is working to create positive relationships with the community. Saltillo Police held its seventh annual Kids and Cops event Saturday.

First responders showed up from across the area to help out. They handed out school supplies, backpacks, food, and more. Organizers say they saw over a thousand people from all over North Mississippi.

School supplies in Saltillo

Scissors on a table at Kids and Cops event. Photo Date: July 29, 2023

Some families came as far as Chickasaw County for the event. Kids were able to meet and hang out with cops and firefighters. They could even climb up into a police crusher to operate the lights.

All with the goal of building positive relationships with law enforcement.

“We started this seven years ago. And, the purpose of that was to bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement,” Officer Deundra Poole said. “Was a program and an event that I created to have two hours of fun for us. So many times, we were perceived as being bad guys. So we want the youth to know that, hey, they can come up, they can talk to us. They can play with the police lights, we are people just like they are as well.”

