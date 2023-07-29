Saltillo Police hosts 7th annual Kids and Cops

SALTILLO, Miss. - A local police department is working to create positive relationships with the community. Saltillo Police held its seventh annual Kids and Cops event Saturday.
First responders showed up from across the area to help out. They handed out school supplies, backpacks, food, and more. Organizers say they saw over a thousand people from all over North Mississippi.
Some families came as far as Chickasaw County for the event. Kids were able to meet and hang out with cops and firefighters. They could even climb up into a police crusher to operate the lights.
All with the goal of building positive relationships with law enforcement.
“We started this seven years ago. And, the purpose of that was to bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement,” Officer Deundra Poole said. “Was a program and an event that I created to have two hours of fun for us. So many times, we were perceived as being bad guys. So we want the youth to know that, hey, they can come up, they can talk to us. They can play with the police lights, we are people just like they are as well.”