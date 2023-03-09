Saltillo man gets prison time for having pictures, videos of child sexual abuse

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal judge on Thursday gave a man from Saltillo ten years in prison for having pictures and videos of children being sexually abused.
Prosecutors said Dennis Gene Sullivan, 46, was setting up a computer system for a local business when he arranged for that computer to download and save the illegal images.
They added he then arranged for those images to be shared.
U.S. District Judge Mike Mills also ordered Sullivan to pay $28,000 in restitution to eight victims of the sexual abuse seen in the pictures and videos.
U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said the defendant was a repeat offender with a 2004 federal conviction for the same crime.
The FBI, Ripley police and the Mississippi Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.