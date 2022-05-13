Saltillo man charged with fleeing from Tupelo police

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police said a Saltillo man fled from officers during a traffic stop.
According to a news release from the Tupelo Police Department, the incident began shortly after midnight on Wednesday, May 11 on North Gloster Street.
Officers stopped Joseph Herndon, 44, for careless driving, according to police; but he sped away while officers were talking with him.
Officers used spikes to slow him down but the chase continued west into Pontotoc County where officers arrested him.
Tupelo police charged him with felony fleeing.