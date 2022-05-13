 Skip to main content
Saltillo man charged with fleeing from Tupelo police

  • Updated
Tupelo Police Department, cruiser, patrol car, TPD

Photo Date: Sept. 6, 2021

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police said a Saltillo man fled from officers during a traffic stop.

According to a news release from the Tupelo Police Department, the incident began shortly after midnight on Wednesday, May 11 on North Gloster Street.

Officers stopped Joseph Herndon, 44, for careless driving, according to police; but he sped away while officers were talking with him.

Joseph Herndon

Joseph Herndon, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

Officers used spikes to slow him down but the chase continued west into Pontotoc County where officers arrested him.

Tupelo police charged him with felony fleeing.

