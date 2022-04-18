 Skip to main content
Saltillo man arrested for Steele’s Dive homicide

Timothy Albert Turner

Timothy Albert Turner, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police identified the man charged in connection to a weekend homicide at a Tupelo restaurant.

Investigators charged Timothy Albert Turner, 37, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder.

The incident happened after-hours early Saturday morning, April 16 at Steele’s Dive on West Main Street.

The murder victim 31-year-old Leonard "K.C." Cooper of Fulton died that evening at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Little is known about the incident. The Tupelo Police Department has not publicly said what exactly happened between the two men.

Steele's Dive in Tupelo, MS

Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Unknown.

The restaurant issued a statement Monday afternoon.

"Steele’s had no part in this incident other than it happening on our property, outside our establishment. We are working with the police & investigators in every way possible with complete cooperation, although it was in no way affiliated with our business or employees."

Open this link to read the full statement.

