Saltillo man arrested for Steele’s Dive homicide

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police identified the man charged in connection to a weekend homicide at a Tupelo restaurant.

Investigators charged Timothy Albert Turner, 37, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder.

The incident happened after-hours early Saturday morning, April 16 at Steele’s Dive on West Main Street.

The murder victim 31-year-old Leonard "K.C." Cooper of Fulton died that evening at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Little is known about the incident. The Tupelo Police Department has not publicly said what exactly happened between the two men.

The restaurant issued a statement Monday afternoon.

"Steele’s had no part in this incident other than it happening on our property, outside our establishment. We are working with the police & investigators in every way possible with complete cooperation, although it was in no way affiliated with our business or employees."

