Saltillo lifts boil water alert

  • Updated
Boil water alert

Photo Date: April 22, 2020. Credit: Alabama Extension. License Link.

Update Oct. 7, 2022

This alert has been lifted.

Original article posted Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:49 a.m.

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Saltillo issued a boil water alert on Wednesday for some customers.

The alert is for customers who live along Old Highway 45 — from the Wesson Heights subdivision to the County Road 681 intersection.

This includes customers in the Wesson Heights and Gardenview subdivisions.

Saltillo Water has been in the area making repairs following a leak.

Open this link to view boil water guidelines from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

