Saltillo High School mourns the death of student

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Saltillo High School is mourning the death of a student.
The school announced that Janiya Agnew passed away over the weekend.
The announcement did not say how Agnew died.
"By now, many have learned of the passing of one of our students this weekend, Janiya Agnew. She was more than just a student- she was a classmate, teammate, and a friend," The school said in a press release, "Many of our students have been affected by this loss as well as other losses that this community has experienced in recent months, weeks, and days."
Counselors and clergies will be available for students if need be, as well as, a banner for students to sign in Janiya's honor and memory.