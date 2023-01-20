Saltillo begins construction on cross installation

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Nonprofit organization Cross 33 has raised the money to build a cross statue for Saltillo.
Construction began this week.
Bobby Smith, the nonprofit’s manager, came up with the idea before the Covid-19 pandemic.
But due to the pandemic, it wasn’t until 2023 that they were able to raise enough to begin the build.
“This is our calvary,” Smith said. “The main purpose is when somebody sees that cross is to maybe question their relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. ‘What does it mean to me in my life?’ And, as I told somebody, you see people wearing crosses around their necks. Well, this is Saltillo's cross.”
Mayor Copey Grantham said he is proud of his town and its direction.
“We're just so excited to have our citizens come together, put their money together, and raise the cross here in Saltillo,” Grantham said. ”You know, as the mayor, we are creating jobs. We have some of the lowest taxes in our region. And to put God first I couldn't be more happy or more pleased with our community.”
Construction on the 38,000-pound, 125-foot cross should be completed by Spring according to Grantham. It will be located where Highway 45 meets 145 in Saltillo.
For more information visit their Facebook page Cross 33.