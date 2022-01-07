 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saltillo bank robbed shortly before noon Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Bank robbery at BancorpSouth location in Saltillo, Mississippi

Bank robbery at the BancorpSouth location in Saltillo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 7, 2022.

There were no injuries.

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The BancorpSouth bank in Saltillo was robbed late Friday morning.

Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney confirmed the information.

The bank is on Highway 145 near McDonald's.

There were no injuries.

BancorpSouth bank in Saltillo robbed on Jan. 7, 2022

BancorpSouth bank in Saltillo robbed on Jan. 7, 2022. Can you identify this person? Source: Saltillo Police Department.
BancorpSouth bank in Saltillo robbed on Jan. 7, 2022

Source: Saltillo Police Department.

The robber is believed to be driving a silver, newer model Dodge Durango.

BancorpSouth bank in Saltillo robbed on Jan. 7, 2022

The robber is believed to be driving a silver Dodge Durango. Source: Saltillo Police Department.
BancorpSouth bank in Saltillo robbed on Jan. 7, 2022

The robber is believed to be driving a silver Dodge Durango. Source: Saltillo Police Department.

The robber used a handgun and demanded money from three different tellers.

He managed to get an unknown amount of money.

WTVA reporter Aundrea Adams is at the scene.

Look for updates on WTVA.com and the WTVA news app.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you