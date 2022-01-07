Saltillo bank robbed shortly before noon Friday

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The BancorpSouth bank in Saltillo was robbed late Friday morning.
Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney confirmed the information.
The bank is on Highway 145 near McDonald's.
There were no injuries.
The robber is believed to be driving a silver, newer model Dodge Durango.
The robber used a handgun and demanded money from three different tellers.
He managed to get an unknown amount of money.
WTVA reporter Aundrea Adams is at the scene.
