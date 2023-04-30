Safety Checkpoint leads to two drug arrests in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Saltillo Police Department arrested two people after a safety checkpoint.
Saltillo police were conducting a safety checkpoint, on Wednesday, in the city when they stopped a car driven by Gary Barnett.
While speaking with Barnett and his passenger, they reportedly gave the officers consent to search.
Officers searched the two people and the vehicle. They reported finding drugs on both people.
Gary Barnett was charged with possession of methamphetamine and several traffic violations.
Brandi Brisbine was charged with Possession of Meth.