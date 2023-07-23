Safe Place Foundation holds free laundry washing event for families in need

STARKVILLE, Miss. - A local organization helped families in need start school with fresh clothes. Safe Place Foundation Inc. organized a free wash and dry day at Spin City laundromat in Starkville.
Founder SaPerior Patton said it’s important to her that children start school with fresh clothes to wear.
“Just to hear people's stories, you know, to sit down to laugh and talk with you,” Patton said. “And just, you know, to tell you how thankful they are. I'm just excited. I'm just excited to be able to give.”
Ravin Clark is a foster mom of two boys. She said Sunday’s event helped her put money towards other priorities.
“Feels like somebody thinks about, you know if they're a thought, so to have somebody humble enough to want to do that. That's everything,” Clark said.
Patton’s sister Resell Larthridge explains that a lot of people don’t understand how expensive clean clothes can be for a family.
Safe Place raised over $1,300 to wash 87 loads of laundry. The organization also put together hygiene kits for families.
“Sometimes washing clothes is not something that people recognize is a need, but it's so expensive and washing detergent is so expensive and everything has gone away from inflation,” Larthridge explained. “So, just to be able to help the community in a way they have been looked over means a lot and so I'm glad that God gave us a period of vision. Hey, people need to wash clothes because now their needs are being met.”
Patton hopes to inspire others to make a difference right where they are.
“I hope it will encourage somebody else to just start where you are,” Patton said. “I don't own the laundromat, you know. So I mean, just the community came together with the way they need to donate quarters and laundry detergent and everything that we needed. I just want to encourage someone just to start where you are.”
Safe Place Foundation plans to host a similar event in the future. Click here to follow its Facebook page for more.