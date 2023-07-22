Safe Place Foundation helps families wash clothes for school

STARKVILLE, Miss. - A community laundromat is allowing folks to wash and dry their clothes for free tomorrow. Safe Place Foundation is running the giveaway.
The founder, SaPerior Patton, also owns the laundromat Spin City. Over 80 loads of laundry are signed up right now.
There will also be free food, hygiene products, and laundry materials for folks attending. Each person has a designated time slot to ensure efficiency.
Patton said the goal is to help kids start school off on the right foot.
“It means everything. I know what it is to go without this,” Patton said. “The reason I started Safe Place Foundation was just to help people. And so this just means everything for kids to have clean clothes at school.”
The event will be from 1 to 5 Sunday night at Spin City in Starkville.