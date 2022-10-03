S.A.F.E. brings awareness to domestic violence awareness month with “Paint the Town Purple” event

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Domestic violence is an issue impacting families across the country including mississippi. More than 10 million people in the U.S. are abused by a partner or spouse each year.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month that is important to many people and their families.
Paint the Town Purple was sponsored by S.A.F.E. Safe stands for shelter and assistance in family emergencies. Experts say domestic violence thrives when people are silent. The event is meant to bring awareness and to let survivors know they're not alone.
Domestic violence impacts people of all genders, races, ages, sexual orientations, religions, backgrounds, and education levels.
“We don't work eight to five, Monday through Sunday, from sunup to sundown. In the middle of the night, if I have a client call me and they need to talk or they need to get in the shelter,” Dena Waldo, S.A.F.E. housing case manager said, “Then I am on the phone with Miss Takiva or our shelter manager Alex and if I need to sit up and talk with them all night, then that's what I'm going to do.”
“Personally to me this organization and this event represents hope. Hope for the state of Mississippi. Hope for the nine counties that we serve. Hope for the survivors that may be experiencing domestic violence,” says Takiva Bell, Executive Director.
The domestic violence hotline is an important resource. That phone number is 1-800-799-7233. S.A.F.E Incorporated in Tupelo is also a great resource for survivors.