Rush to return Christmas gifts

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Each year after Christmas, local merchants deal with the onslaught of returned gifts.
Jeff Snyder, the general manager of The Mall at Barnes Crossing, said this year is no different.
To make the process of bringing back those gifts a little smoother, there's some things you need to make sure you know ahead of time.
"The big tip I think is always before you leave make sure you got receipts, any documentation," said Snyder. "The retailers love to work with their customers, but there some certain things they have to have in stock to be able to make those transactions complete."
He also warned against trying to fake a receipt, adding "You will be caught."