Rural communities struggle to take shelter

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - With recent storms rolling through, more people are using their shelters. But, some rural communities are having a difficult time finding a safe place.
Locals say two storm shelters next to the Mooreville/Eggville Volunteer Fire Department were over capacity with over fifty people inside.
Retired fire chief Ron Witte says having to turn people away is an extremely difficult position to be in.
“Not too promising… People want to get in out of the weather,” Witte said. “It’s discouraging and we want to help them out but government money says our money is for our trucks and for fire protection. It’s not for storm houses. So, l we would like to at least get another program going to where we can get more storm houses.”
Witte said part of the issue is the community is aging, which doesn’t give people many options.
“Neighborhoods are made up of older people,” Witte said. “They can’t afford it because they are on medicaid. You know they’re on disability and all that stuff because they can’t afford one.”
Barry Bradley is on the board of the Mooreville/Eggville Volunteer Fire Department and even lives next door. He was in one of the shelters during last week’s storms.
“The emotions were very high because it was getting very bad. We were all trying to get inside,” Bradley continued. “There was a little lady outside trying to get in with her two children and she couldn’t get in. I went around and looked at the other one. And, it was packed. I don't even know if they could shut the door.”
The two storm shelters were technically built for emergency personnel only. But, Bradley said many locals aren’t aware of that stipulation.
There are six storm shelters in the Mooreville area, but they are not big enough for folks who live nearby.
Ron Witte said they are working to find grant money for more shelters with the help of the county supervisor.