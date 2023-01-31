 Skip to main content
Runoff for state House seat too close to call

  Updated
'I Voted' stickers, Photo Date: 7/10/2020. Credit: Pexels.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — There doesn't appear to be a clear winner in Tuesday's runoff for an open local legislative seat.

Unofficial results from the House District 23 race show Perry Van Bailey leading Andy Stepp by just two votes.

Bailey has 1,189 votes, or 50.04 percent, compared to Stepp's 1,187 votes, or 49.96 percent from the district that covers all of Calhoun County and parts of Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties.

There are some affidavit ballots that could play a role in the final count.

Whoever wins will replace Jim Beckett, who resigned last year to become executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.

