Roundtable in Tupelo discussed school safety measures

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - School safety is as important now as it's ever been.
State Sen. Chad McMahan and local school leaders held a roundtable discussion on Monday to look at ways to provide additional layers of safety on campuses.
They talked about safety measures such as protective screens that can block a hit from a hammer or a bat. The screens can also stop a blow from a knife and are bomb and bullet resistant.
Another option was something called a “bully detector.” School administrators can use the “detector” to track instances of bullying.
“Our children — I want our children to be able to go to school and study and get an education to find great career opportunities,” McMahan said. “I want them to do it in a manner where we know our buildings are safe and secure; that we can keep perpetrators out.”
“Yes, since everything is so accessible now, it is something you just have got to keep in the back of your mind,” Tupelo parent Jazzemka Leggon said, “but I feel like the school handled it the best way they knew how at the time.”
She’s referring to Tupelo High School which received three threats last month.
Neal McCoy, the executive director of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, has three children in the Tupelo Public School District.
“We all want an environment where kids are just solely focused on learning,” he said. “And that's all they have to worry about, and so we hope that one day that's all there is. But, as things change, as society changes, as these threats become more real, we just have to be able to adjust. I think that is just one thing I want our district to continue to do — is to be able to adjust to the threats that affect our kids' education and quite honestly their safety.”