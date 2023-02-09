Rotary Classic Rodeo returns this weekend in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Rotary Classic Rodeo is back this weekend in Starkville.
The event takes place Feb. 10-11 at the Mississippi Horse Park.
John Harrison, who is a rodeo clown, said the rodeo will feature riders from across the United States and Canada.
Ethan Ray, who won the rodeo a few years ago, said it’ll be a top-of-the-line competition.
The rodeo is the Starkville Rotary Club’s largest fundraiser.
Proceeds from the rodeo support humanitarian, educational and community service activities.