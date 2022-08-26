TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local business is showing its appreciation for the hard work made by area teachers.
Room to Room Furniture awarded $250 classroom grants to eight local teachers.
- Rachel Chrestman, DT Cox Elementary School, Pontotoc
- Victoria Blake, Itawamba Agricultural High School, Fulton
- Vanessa Washington, Guntown Middle School, Saltillo
- Erin Walker, Aberdeen Elementary School, Aberdeen
- Laura Buskirk, New Albany Elementary School, New Albany
- Kathy Anderson, Tupelo High School, Tupelo
- Martin Rodgers, South Pontotoc High School, Pontotoc
- Misty Lewis, Humboldt City School, Humboldt, TN