Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

UPDATE: Traffic is back to normal as of 10 a.m.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo.
As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked.
Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire Department on scene.
Stay with WTVA 9 News as this story develops. We are working to find out the status of those involved and following this as it impacts traffic.