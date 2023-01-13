 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

  • Updated
  • 0
Rollover on I-22 causes traffic delays on Friday morning

UPDATE: Traffic is back to normal as of 10 a.m.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. 

As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. 

Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire Department on scene. 

Stay with WTVA 9 News as this story develops. We are working to find out the status of those involved and following this as it impacts traffic. 

Recommended for you