Rolling Fork first responder works through the pain

  • Updated
  • 0
Angela Jenkins

Angela Jenkins is one of many families that lost their homes in the March 24 tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 18, 2023.

First responders play a critical role in times of disasters but how do they cope with being a victim?

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WTVA) — First responders play a critical role in times of disasters but how do they cope with being a victim?

WTVA anchor Tanya Carter traveled to Rolling Fork in the Mississippi Delta and spoke with Angela Jenkins, the head dispatcher for the Sharkey County Sheriff’s Office.

“I lost everything. I lost everything — but what was most important to me was my babies, my kids,” she said.

The EF-4 tornado trapped her children inside their home but they managed to escape to safety.

Once she knew her children were OK, she did the only thing she knew.

“Work is very good for me now,” she explained. “I'm assisting and helping and that's my escape.”

Sharkey County reported 13 deaths as a result of the March 24 storm.

