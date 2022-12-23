Rolling blackouts stopped; TVA still urges customers to limit power usage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVA) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is asking all electric power consumers to reduce their use of electricity as much as possible until further notice.
This comes as a "once-in-a-generation" winter storm is sweeping across the nation.
The goal is to ensure power is available to millions of TVA customers across the South.
TVA urges customers:
- Postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, and cooking equipment.
- Reduce the use of heating by adjusting thermostats to 68 degrees or less if possible.
- Turn off nonessential lights, appliances, and other electrical equipment.
Customers were initially told to expect rolling 30-minute blackouts. However, the blackouts have since ended.
TVA provides energy to many power cooperatives in north Mississippi but not all. Open this link to view a list of local TVA partners.