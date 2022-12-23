 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rolling blackouts stopped; TVA still urges customers to limit power usage

Tennessee Valley Authority, TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to millions of people across the South.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVA) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is asking all electric power consumers to reduce their use of electricity as much as possible until further notice.

This comes as a "once-in-a-generation" winter storm is sweeping across the nation.

The goal is to ensure power is available to millions of TVA customers across the South.

TVA urges customers:

  • Postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, and cooking equipment.
  • Reduce the use of heating by adjusting thermostats to 68 degrees or less if possible.
  • Turn off nonessential lights, appliances, and other electrical equipment.

Customers were initially told to expect rolling 30-minute blackouts. However, the blackouts have since ended.

TVA provides energy to many power cooperatives in north Mississippi but not all. Open this link to view a list of local TVA partners.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

