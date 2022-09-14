 Skip to main content
Rogue pilot appeared in federal court Wednesday

Cory Patterson

Cory Patterson, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of stealing an airplane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo appeared in federal court on Wednesday.

Cory Patterson faces federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats of destruction with an aircraft.

His attorney Tony Farese requested a psychological evaluation.

Patterson did not receive a bond nor did the court set a date for his preliminary hearing.

In the meantime, he’s in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Federal prosecutors will seek to have Patterson detained until the actual trial begins.

According to Tupelo Police, Patterson stole a small plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatened to crash into the Walmart store on West Main Street.

Picture of plane circling over Tupelo

This is a picture of the stolen plane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Sept. 3, 2022. 

He worked at the airport, according to police, and had access to the aircraft.

Patterson later landed the plane in a Tippah County field where he was arrested.

Cory Patterson plane in Tippah County field

This picture was taken after the plane landed in a field in Tippah County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Sept. 3, 2022. Credit: Tyler Graves.

Tupelo Police charged him with grand larceny and making a terroristic threat.

Open the link below to view the federal affidavit.

Cory Patterson affidavit

