Rogue pilot appeared in federal court Wednesday

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of stealing an airplane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo appeared in federal court on Wednesday.
Cory Patterson faces federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats of destruction with an aircraft.
His attorney Tony Farese requested a psychological evaluation.
Patterson did not receive a bond nor did the court set a date for his preliminary hearing.
In the meantime, he’s in the custody of U.S. Marshals.
Federal prosecutors will seek to have Patterson detained until the actual trial begins.
According to Tupelo Police, Patterson stole a small plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatened to crash into the Walmart store on West Main Street.
He worked at the airport, according to police, and had access to the aircraft.
Patterson later landed the plane in a Tippah County field where he was arrested.
Tupelo Police charged him with grand larceny and making a terroristic threat.
Open the link below to view the federal affidavit.